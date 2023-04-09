Watch Now
Your Health Matters

Actions

Maternity wards across country closing, report shows

Latest US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Maternal Health
Posted at 10:06 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 13:06:48-04

(KERO) — Maternity wards are closing across the country, forcing expectant mothers into long drives for care.

According to a report by the health care consulting firm, Chartis, 217 hospitals in the U.S. have closed their labor and delivery departments since 2011.

A quick study shows that at least 13 such closures have been announced in the past year alone.

The Chartis report also says that the states with the highest loss of access to obstetrical care are Minnesota, Texas, Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin, with each losing more than ten facilities.

One of the reasons for the closures is money. According to the American Hospital Association, 42-percent of births are paid for by medicaid which has low reimbursement rates.

Other reasons also include a low volume of births and staffing and recruitment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson