Maternity wards across country closing, report shows

(KERO) — Maternity wards are closing across the country, forcing expectant mothers into long drives for care.

According to a report by the health care consulting firm, Chartis, 217 hospitals in the U.S. have closed their labor and delivery departments since 2011.

A quick study shows that at least 13 such closures have been announced in the past year alone.

The Chartis report also says that the states with the highest loss of access to obstetrical care are Minnesota, Texas, Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin, with each losing more than ten facilities.

One of the reasons for the closures is money. According to the American Hospital Association, 42-percent of births are paid for by medicaid which has low reimbursement rates.

Other reasons also include a low volume of births and staffing and recruitment.