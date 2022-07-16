Monkey-pox infections are expected to increase

(KERO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more cases are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

That's because it's getting easier to test patients and report cases.

Also, the incubation period of the virus can be as long as three weeks, which means many people who have already been infected likely haven't confirmed their cases yet.

Right now, the median age for infected people is 36 years old. Cases of Monkey-pox have also been mostly reported in men who have sex with men, however officials stress it is not exclusive to this group.

Officials warn it can be spread by close physical contact and by touching contaminated surfaces.