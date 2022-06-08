Monkeypox outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases

(KERO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the global outbreak of Monkeypox has surpassed a thousand cases.

The outbreak of the smallpox cousin is in countries where the virus is not typically seen.

Meanwhile, the CDC has issued a higher-level advisory alerting travelers to take greater precautions. They include avoiding close contact with sick people and dead or live animals and avoiding eating or preparing meat from wild game.

The CDC says while the risk to the general public is low, people should seek medical care immediately if they develop any new, unexplained skin lesions.