More than 50% of people who recovered from COVID are still experiencing symptoms months later

Andre Penner/AP
COVID-19
Posted at 7:07 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 10:07:02-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Seven in ten people hospitalized for COVID-19 have not fully recovered five months after being discharged.

The study analyzed more than one thousand people with COVID who were discharged from a hospital between March and November last year,
five months later -- less than a third of the patients said they were feeling fully recovered.

More than 90% had at least one persistent symptom, with most patients experiencing an average of nine ongoing symptoms.

Some of the most common symptoms include muscle pain, fatigue, impaired sleep quality, joint pain, breathlessness and short-term memory loss.

Mental health was also affected, with more than a quarter of the people having clinical symptoms of anxiety or depression.

