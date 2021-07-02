Omni Family Health is a growing network of state-of-the-art health centers located throughout Kern, Kings, Tulare, and Fresno counties. Since 1978, Omni has provided high-quality primary and preventative healthcare to individuals and families in our community, including comprehensive medical, dental, and behavioral health services.

As a mission-driven organization, Omni’s team of committed providers and staff promote regular and continuous care regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. Each year, nearly 135,000 patients are cared for by Omni’s exceptional team of board-certified providers, who specialize in a broad range of primary and specialty care services.

Omni Family Health is the proud recipient of two national awards honoring the outstanding achievements and contributions of the organization in the community. Omni’s best-practice healthcare delivery system is demonstrated by the Joint Commission and Patient-Centered Health Home accreditation.