(KERO) — A new study shows the prevalence of domestic violence worldwide. The study was published in the medical journal The Lancet. It reviewed information from 366 studies that included more than two million women in 161 countries.

The study found 27-percent of women ages 15 to 49 experience physical or sexual violence by a male partner in their lifetime. Also, one in seven women experienced domestic violence in the last year.

"The database comprises 366 eligible studies, capturing the responses of 2 million women. Data were obtained from 161 countries and areas, covering 90% of the global population of women and girls (15 years or older). Globally, 27% (uncertainty interval [UI] 23–31%) of ever-partnered women aged 15–49 years are estimated to have experienced physical or sexual, or both, intimate partner violence in their lifetime, with 13% (10–16%) experiencing it in the past year before they were surveyed. This violence starts early, affecting adolescent girls and young women, with 24% (UI 21–28%) of women aged 15–19 years and 26% (23–30%) of women aged 19–24 years having already experienced this violence at least once since the age of 15 years. Regional variations exist, with low-income countries reporting higher lifetime and, even more pronouncedly, higher past year prevalence compared with high-income countries."

The World Health Organization says "governments and communities need to take heed... invest more... and act with urgency to reduce violence against women."

For anyone impacted by domestic violence and needing help or services, you can call the local non-profit the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault. They can provide counseling, transitional housing, childcare, legal help, and more. For immediate assistance call the 24-hour crisis hotline at (661) 327-1091 or toll-free at (800) 273-7713.

The Alliance is located at 1921 19th Street. Walk-in hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.