Pfizer says some batches of Chantix have been recalled for a possible cancer risk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches, after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemicals were found in them.

The company says there's no immediate danger to anyone taking it now, it's only a problem if someone's exposed to it over a long period of time.

It also says the health benefits of stopping smoking outweigh the theoretical potential cancer risk here.

In fact, the FDA recommends patients keep taking Chantix until their pharmacist provides a replacement or their doctor prescribes something else.