(KERO) — Bad news for those of us with seasonal allergies. According to experts, this spring could be a long one if you're sensitive to pollen.

A new study from the University of Michigan warns that pollen season is only going to get longer and more intense due to climate change. Health experts predict more people will see congestion, sneezing, and soar throats.

Doctors say keeping doors and windows closed and buying an air purifier can help with those symptoms.