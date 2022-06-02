Watch
Your Health Matters

Actions

Presumptive case of monkeypox reported in Los Angeles County

Europe Monkeypox
AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. A leading doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as "a random event" that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Europe Monkeypox
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 13:07:26-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Public health authorities reported the first presumptive case of monkeypox in Los Angeles County on Thursday.

The county Department of Public Health said in a statement that it is awaiting final confirmation of the diagnosis from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department said the patient is an adult resident who recently traveled and had a known close contact to a case of monkeypox. The patient was doing well and was not hospitalized but was isolating, the department said.

Monkeypox a contagious viral infection that can spread through contact with body fluids, sores and shared items like bedding.

The disease is endemic in parts of Africa but hundreds of cases have recently been reported around the world in countries that are not usually known to have outbreaks, including the United States.

LA County health officials said they are continuing to investigate the presumptive case and conduct contact tracing and post-exposure prevention for close contacts.

The department said the risk of monkeypox in the general population remains very low.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!