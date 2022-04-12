Watch
Stem cell skin treatments rejuvenate skin

Treatments for age-related diseases
Scientists at Babraham Institute in Cambridge say the skin is now the equivalent of a 23-year-old.
(KERO) — A research team says they found a way to rejuvenate the skin of a 53-year-old woman.

Researchers hope to eventually use the method to create treatments for age-related diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and brain disorders.

The process includes putting cells into a chemical bath that was supposed to turn them into stem cells.

Researchers say the technique is a long way from being put into use due to health risks but hope to find safer methods to make it possible.

