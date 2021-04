BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We're learning more about the impact COVID-19 could have on our brains.

One study found that 34% of COVID survivors were diagnosed with a neurological or psychological condition, within 6 months of being infected.

Researches studied more than 236,000 COVID patients, and compared them with those who experienced other respiratory infections.

They found COVID patients face a 44% higher risk for neurological or psychiatric illness, than someone recovering from the flu.