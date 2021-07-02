Study: the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could last eight months, and protects against the Delta variant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two studies have found the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine provides at least eight months of immunity, and protects again the Delta variant.

The company said in a statement Thursday that one dose of the vaccine elicits both a lasting antibody response, and it generates immune cells called t-cells that last eights months.

Separately, researchers studied blood taken from eight vaccinated volunteers and tested it against an engineered version of the Delta variant and other variants of the virus. They found the single dose J&J COVID-19 vaccine generated neutralizing antibodies against the range of variants.

Johnson & Johnson said a second or booster dose of its vaccine would not be necessary.