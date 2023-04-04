Watch Now
Your Health Matters

Actions

Survey: U.S. adults to 'likely' to get annual COVID vax

That's according to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
About half of the adults in the United States say they're "likely" to get a COVID-19 vaccine each year if it were offered annually like the flu shot.
Virus Outbreak Updating Vaccines
Posted at 11:06 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 14:06:32-04

(KERO) — About half of the adults in the United States say they're "likely" to get a COVID-19 vaccine each year if it were offered annually like the flu shot. That's according to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Only about a quarter of adults have actually gotten the updated booster shot that became available in September. And another quarter never completed the initial shots or are completely unvaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on May 19 to discuss COVID-19 boosters.

Also next month, the Biden Administration is expected to end the national emergency and public health declarations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. And that could impact access to tests, treatments, and to some degree vaccines.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson