Survey: U.S. adults to 'likely' to get annual COVID vax

(KERO) — About half of the adults in the United States say they're "likely" to get a COVID-19 vaccine each year if it were offered annually like the flu shot. That's according to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Only about a quarter of adults have actually gotten the updated booster shot that became available in September. And another quarter never completed the initial shots or are completely unvaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on May 19 to discuss COVID-19 boosters.

Also next month, the Biden Administration is expected to end the national emergency and public health declarations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. And that could impact access to tests, treatments, and to some degree vaccines.