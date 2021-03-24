The Biden Administration has extended the deadline for the Affordable Care Act

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Biden Administration is extending the enrollment period for the affordable care act.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid said the new deadline for special enrollment has been pushed back to August 15th.

The extension will give American's more time to sign up or change their insurance in light of the increased subsides from the recently-enacted pandemic aid package.

The special open enrollment period began February 15th to help people who lost jobs because of the pandemic, get health insurance coverage.