Menu

Watch
Your Health Matters

Actions

The Biden Administration has extended the deadline for the Affordable Care Act

items.[0].image.alt
2006 Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A doctor shortage is affecting patients and doctors.
Study: Roughly 12 million Americans have lost health insurance during the pandemic
Posted at 6:40 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 09:40:06-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Biden Administration is extending the enrollment period for the affordable care act.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid said the new deadline for special enrollment has been pushed back to August 15th.

The extension will give American's more time to sign up or change their insurance in light of the increased subsides from the recently-enacted pandemic aid package.

The special open enrollment period began February 15th to help people who lost jobs because of the pandemic, get health insurance coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive