Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that baby births in the U.S. are dropping

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fertility experts say fewer babies are being born these days, and it's concerning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New data shows the pandemic may have driven those numbers down even more. Data shows younger millennial couples aren't having babies.

In December, births in 2020 fell by 300 to 500 thousand because of the pandemic and this is already on top of 2019, which saw the lowest birth rate in 35 years.

One health director says it may not come as a surprise that there's a generational shift where young adults choose a career over having children or having both. Research shows more than 55% of women say having an enjoyable career is essential to leading a fulfilling life.

"This is like a very hectic, stressful time for people so it may not lend itself to adding more chaos to the situation, according to Kim Parker, Director of Social Trends from the Pew Research Center.

Parker says lower birth rates mean less workforce to support an aging population as well as the economy. It would affect schools, nursing homes, tax income and social security.