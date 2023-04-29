The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ending it's COVID-19 community level system

(KERO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ending it's COVID-19 community level system.

Initiated in February 2022, it used a color system to indicate levels of COVID infection. With the nation's public health emergency expiring on May 11th, health departments will no longer be required to submit COVID-19 numbers to the CDC.

Instead, the agency will rely on cases serious enough to require hospitalization to track the disease which is how infections like the flu are tracked.

COVID cases have been under reported for some time starting when rapid home testing got more common.