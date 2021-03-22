Tips to reduce obesity and help prevent Type 2 diabetes, more prevalent in black and Latino communities

(KERO) — When your doctor suggests eating more leafy greens exercising daily and cutting out sugary drinks is it really worth it? Doctors say "YES."

According to a recent study by the American Heart Association up to half of new Type 2 diabetes cases in the U.S. can be attributed to obesity. People with obesity are almost three times as likely to develop Type 2 diabetes.

Doctors say that's great motivation to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

It's more prevalent amongst people who are black and Mexican-Americans. And diabetes incidents and mortality are higher in these groups.

However, the highest cases were seen in non-Hispanic white women.

So what can we do to combat this epidemic?

Daily physical activity needs to increase which can include yoga, Zumba, swimming, walking, or anything that will get your body moving.