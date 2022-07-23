(KERO) — The World Health Organization, also known as WHO declared Monkeypox a global health emergency Saturday morning.

This coming as the U.S experiences a shortage of vaccines.

Though Americans will have access to more Monkeypox vaccines, experts say it is still not enough for everyone who is eligible to receive one.

The U.S Department of Health and Human Services reported the government distributed another 59-thousand doses of Monkeypox vaccines to states and other jurisdictions over the past week. That brings the distribution total to about 191-thousand doses.

But the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, or CDC, estimates more than one and half million people are eligible for the vaccine.

Plus a complete course requires the patient to take two doses four weeks apart.

The CDC says all states have now received at least some vaccine.

And the HHS expects more than 700-thousand doses to be delivered to the strategic national stockpile in the coming weeks.