With students in turmoil, US teachers train in mental health

Damian Dovarganes/AP
An unidentified student rests on his desk as the Mojave Unified School District Superintendent Katherine Aguirre, center rear, addresses students before their spring break at California City Middle School in California City, Calif., on Friday, March 11, 2022. Since the pandemic started, experts have warned of a mental health crisis facing American children that is now visibly playing out at schools across the country. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Experts have warned of a mental health crisis facing American children since the pandemic started.

Associated Press interviews with teachers, education officials and mental health experts show that's now playing out at schools in the form of increased childhood depression, anxiety, eating disorders, fights and thoughts of suicide.

In low-income areas, adverse childhood experiences were high before the pandemic.

Now, the crisis is compounded by a shortage of school staff and mental health professionals.

In California, a small but growing number of teachers are taking a course called Youth Mental Health First Aid.

It teaches adults how to spot warning signs of mental health risks and substance abuse in children, and how to prevent a tragedy.

