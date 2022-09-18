Celebrating and understanding Hispanic Heritage month

(KERO) — Hispanic Heritage Month has kicked off, but unlike other celebratory months this one spans over two. It starts each year on September 15th and runs through October 15th.

This is because many Latino cultures celebrate significant milestones like independence days throughout these two months.

National Hispanic Heritage month celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of Americans whose ancestors or who themselves came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

It started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage week and expanded to 30 days in 1988.