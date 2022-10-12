Naming the past: Fresno author explores the lives behind the label

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — Hispanic Heritage Month is drawing to a close, and one Kern County author is trying to bring closure to the families of 28 men who lost their lives in pursuit of the American Dream in 1948.

Names hold so much of a person’s story, and when 32 people died in a plane crash carrying 28 Mexican farmworkers who were returning home, those people were only called “deportees.”

Leaving them nameless struck a chord with many. Woody Guthrie’s song “Deportees” highlighted the impact of the news coverage and officials removing the identities of these people. All of the farmworkers were grouped together under the term “deportees,” while the pilot and crew on board had their names printed in the news and their families notified.

Author Tim Hernandez, born to farmworkers in the Central Valley, felt the need to give the victims their identities.

“They were buried in a mass, unmarked grave. At the time, it was the largest mass grave in California’s history, in Fresno County,” said Hernandez.

For 70 years, no one had known who the people buried in that grave were. When the crash happened, Hernandez and his family were living near the crash site.

“We ended up installing a memorial headstone at the gravesite in Fresno in 2013 listing all of the names of the passengers,” said Hernandez.

That was just the beginning. Hernandez has since found the stories about 14 of the 32 people killed in the crash, including the pilot, crew, and immigration officer. He wrote about them all in a book titled, “All They Will Call You.”

“The name, I thought, is just symbolic of who they are, so as a writer, I wanted to know their stories, and that is what I have gone searching for,” Hernandez said.

Beyond sharing their stories, Hernandez says for him, it’s about righting wrongs and showing we are all more alike than different.

“At that time, they were called deportees,” said Hernandez. “Today, we give them other generalizations. Immigrants, illegals, all of these other labels, that only strip away the humanity of who the individual is.”