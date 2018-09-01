If you give a child a book, literacy campaign

What were your favorite books as a child?

Imagine a childhood without the wonderment of reading. Far too many children in our community and across the country face growing up without a single book of their own. Yet research shows that children who are read to frequently do better in school.

Together, we can put books in the hands of children living in poverty.

Beginning Aug. 13, the Scripps Howard Foundation, KERO-TV, and Kern Literacy Council invite you to give a brand-new book to children in need by donating online to the “If you give a child a book …” campaign.

Why do we give books to children living in poverty?

Children living in poverty begin their lives with a host of disadvantages, among them: poor literacy skills. Studies show children who grow up with books in the home enjoy a substantial advantage over children who do not.

A significant marker for educational success occurs when most children are only 8-9 years old when schools administer third-grade reading proficiency tests. How well a child reads at the end of third grade can affect the rest of her education.

Through third grade, students are learning to read. Beginning in fourth grade, students are reading to learn – using their reading skills to gain information, solve problems and think critically.

A child who can’t read at grade level by third grade is four times less likely to graduate from high school. If this same child lives in poverty, she is 13 times less likely to graduate.