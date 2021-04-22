Watch
California shelter opens to immigrant children from border

Brittany Murray/AP
a sleeping area set up inside exhibit hall B of the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The beds are in pods of 30. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)
Migrant Children-Convention Center
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A federal emergency shelter in California is starting to receive immigrant children from border facilities in what advocates hope will be an improvement in their care.

The Department of Health and Human Services says as many as 150 children are expected Thursday at the Long Beach Convention Center. It is the latest in a series of sites set up across the country following a rise in the number of immigrant children stopped alone on the Mexico border.

The children are expected to be released to relatives in the U.S. in a week to 10 days.

