New rules aim to decide US asylum cases in months, not years

Eugene Garcia/AP
FILE - A pair of migrant families from Brazil seeking asylum, walk through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., June 10, 2021. The Biden administration has unveiled new procedures to handle asylum claims at the U.S. southern border, hoping to decide cases in months instead of years. The rules empower asylum officers to grant or deny claims, an authority that has been limited to immigration judges for people arriving at the border with Mexico. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)
Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 16:33:51-04

(AP) — The Biden administration has unveiled new procedures to handle asylum claims at the U.S. southern border, hoping to decide cases in months instead of years.

The rules empower asylum officers to grant or deny claims, an authority that has been limited to immigration judges for people arriving at the border with Mexico.

Immigration courts are backlogged with nearly 1.7 million cases, and it takes an average of nearly four years to decide an asylum case.

The changes unveiled Thursday could have far-reaching impact, but officials say they will start slowly.

The changes are expected to take effect in about two months.

