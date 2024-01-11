Free books from Dolly Parton: Kern Literacy Council in Taft

Free books are being given away at the Taft Branch Library thanks to The Kern Literacy Council and a country music legend!



Getting kids signed up electronically or via paper, kids here at the Taft Branch Library will be immersed in the world of reading by signing up with the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, and also leaving with free books in hand!



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's all about getting books into the hands of kids, and a country music legend is delivering on that promise for kids in Taft. The Kern Literacy Council is bringing in Dolly Parton to promote literacy and send kids home with free books.

“I picked out grandma's weave because it’s where they have a grandma and she has fun with her and that's the same thing I do with my mom,” says Emma Knight.

Emma Knight is a student who came to the library to get signed up for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. She says she is homeschooled and has a lot of books at home, Emma is glad that she gets to take more home from this event!

Dolly Parton's library encourages children to read by sending a new book to their home each month for the rest of this year, for them to keep and enjoy!

Melina Hernandez is Kern Literacy Council's Tutor Network Coordinator, and she says not only is the library promoting reading but they are also trying to get more students, preferably high school and college students to sign up for tutoring for Kern Literacy Council.

“What we’re trying to do is involve all the students and children and get more kids to get involved to help children, our biggest accomplishment so far has been having so many children being into the network,” says Melina Hernandez.

Eli Knight, also came to the library to get some free books from the literacy council. He says he's excited to go home and read books to his little sister, for both of them to enjoy!

This event lets him explore the world of reading even more, making him feel good about being homeschooled as well!

“It feels like ur in a different place and you get to, and if you don’t know how to read you get to spend time with your mom and your mom gets to read it to you… or your dad,” says Eli Knight.

If Dolly Parton's Imagination Library interests you, or being a tutor to help spark literacy in the minds of children, you can head to https://www.kernliteracy.org.

