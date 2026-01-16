19-year-old arrested after shots fired report leads to weapons seizure in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday after reports of shots fired in the Lamont area.

Deputies responded to the area of Weedpatch Highway and Kam Avenue following the reports. During their investigation, deputies discovered a large party at a home on Kam Avenue and found freshly spent shell casings at the scene.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the property and said they found an AK-47 rifle, three handguns, and ammunition.

Authorities arrested Cliserio Urias on multiple gun-related charges.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office reminds the public that shooting guns in a negligent manner poses a risk to community safety.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

