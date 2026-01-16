Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19-year-old arrested after shots fired report leads to weapons seizure in Lamont

Kern County Sheriff's Office found freshly spent shell casings and multiple firearms during search of Kam Avenue property
LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday after reports of shots fired in the Lamont area.

Deputies responded to the area of Weedpatch Highway and Kam Avenue following the reports. During their investigation, deputies discovered a large party at a home on Kam Avenue and found freshly spent shell casings at the scene.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the property and said they found an AK-47 rifle, three handguns, and ammunition.

Authorities arrested Cliserio Urias on multiple gun-related charges.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office reminds the public that shooting guns in a negligent manner poses a risk to community safety.

