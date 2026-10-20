Arvin businesses offer free grocery delivery to residents fearful of leaving home amid ICE activity

Local markets La Plazita and La Familia are stepping up with free delivery as fear of immigration enforcement empties Arvin's streets and storefronts.

Businesses in Arvin are seeing firsthand the impact of ICE activity in the community, and some are stepping up to help their neighbors.

La Plazita Market Carniceria in Arvin is now offering free delivery to residents who are afraid to leave their homes, according to cashier Belen Rosas.

"There's been people who have called to ask if we're offering the service and of course, we are. We're happy to help," Rosas said.

Just last week, at least one person was picked up by ICE at the Bear Mountain Car Wash. Since then, Rosas said the store's atmosphere has dramatically changed.

"When kids get out of school, people would come and get their groceries for what they would cook for dinner and right now it's lonely," Rosas said.

Rosas said the community has responded with gratitude.

"There's been great response, people have thanked us doing posting it and they're glad we're helping people in this way," Rosas said.

At La Familia Market and Bin Store, business dropped sharply after footage of ICE activity in Arvin spread on social media, according to Maribel Lopez.

"Thursday was by far the worst because we probably. Me and the guys from the meat department, we were here for if it wasn't for the guy that is outside on the recycling, we wouldn't have had a customer in probably four hours. Oh, is that slow," Lopez said.

After seeing La Plazita step up, La Familia decided to do the same, offering free local delivery on weekends, Lopez said.

"So if you guys are willing to trust us and, you know, we're here to help you guys out, I'm more than happy to do that," Lopez said.

Stores offering deliveries in Arvin:



La Plazita Market Carniceria: 156 Bear Mountain Blvd. Arvin, CA 93203

La Familia Market and Bin Store: 924 Haven Dr. Arvin, CA 93203

La Raza Market: 201 Bear Mountain Blvd. Arvin, CA 93203

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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