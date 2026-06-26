Arvin city council votes to put 1-cent sales tax increase on November ballot amid financial crisis

The Arvin City Council voted unanimously Thursday to place a 1-cent sales tax increase on the November ballot, a move city leaders say is critical to keeping essential services afloat.

City Manager Jeff Jones said the additional tax could generate $2.2 million for the city's struggling budget each year. Mayor Olivia Calderon warned Arvin is in a financial crisis, with painful service cuts looming if new revenue isn't secured.

To bolster the measure's chances of passing, the council approved $26,000 for a professional campaign firm to help educate residents and rally support.

Arvin's current sales tax rate is 8.25%. If voters approve the increase, the rate would climb to 9.25%, putting Arvin alongside McFarland and Ridgecrest as the cities with the highest sales tax in Kern County.

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