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Arvin city council votes to put 1-cent sales tax increase on November ballot amid financial crisis

The Arvin City Council unanimously approved placing a 1-cent sales tax hike on the November ballot, warning that cuts to essential services are looming without new revenue.
City of Arvin (FILE)
23ABC News
Sign outside the Arvin City Hall building.
City of Arvin (FILE)
Posted

The Arvin City Council voted unanimously Thursday to place a 1-cent sales tax increase on the November ballot, a move city leaders say is critical to keeping essential services afloat.

City Manager Jeff Jones said the additional tax could generate $2.2 million for the city's struggling budget each year. Mayor Olivia Calderon warned Arvin is in a financial crisis, with painful service cuts looming if new revenue isn't secured.

To bolster the measure's chances of passing, the council approved $26,000 for a professional campaign firm to help educate residents and rally support.

Arvin's current sales tax rate is 8.25%. If voters approve the increase, the rate would climb to 9.25%, putting Arvin alongside McFarland and Ridgecrest as the cities with the highest sales tax in Kern County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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