Arvin man makes first court appearance after arrest in 2019 murder case, arraignment postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An Arvin man arrested last week in connection with a 2019 murder made his first court appearance Thursday.

Alex Corrales, 29, is a suspect in the shooting death of Roland Van Johnson on the night of April 16, 2019, on the 200 block of Meyer Street in Arvin.

Arvin police arrested Corrales on July 28 following a seven-year investigation. He was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.

Corrales was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, but the hearing was postponed until he could hire an attorney. His arraignment is now reset for Aug. 14. He remains held without bail.

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