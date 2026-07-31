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Arvin man makes first court appearance after arrest in 2019 murder case, arraignment postponed

Alex Corrales, arrested July 28 after a seven-year investigation, will be arraigned Aug. 14 in the 2019 shooting death of Roland Van Johnson.
An Arvin man arrested after a 7-year murder investigation appeared in court Thursday. His arraignment is set for Aug. 14.
Arvin murder suspect's first court appearance after 7-year case
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An Arvin man arrested last week in connection with a 2019 murder made his first court appearance Thursday.

Alex Corrales, 29, is a suspect in the shooting death of Roland Van Johnson on the night of April 16, 2019, on the 200 block of Meyer Street in Arvin.

Arvin police arrested Corrales on July 28 following a seven-year investigation. He was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.

Corrales was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, but the hearing was postponed until he could hire an attorney. His arraignment is now reset for Aug. 14. He remains held without bail.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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