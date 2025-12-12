Arvin to get 50 new affordable homes through $22 million state grant

A vacant block at the corner of 4th and Walnut streets in Arvin will soon be transformed into affordable housing that could bring safety, stability and hope to families who have been stretched thin.

The Walnut and 4th Street Apartments project is being led by the Cesar Chavez Foundation and made possible through a $22.36 million grant from the state of California's Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program.

The project, which has been in talks for three years, will bring 50 new affordable homes for families who earn between $19,740 - $65,400 per year.

"I'm excited to be working with the city of Arvin and the Kern County Community College district. We think that is a great partnership and once the units are developed, it will provide safe, decent quality affordable housing," Alfredo Izmajtovich, VP of Housing and Economic Development said.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation develops throughout the Central Valley and was contacted by the city of Arvin about this housing opportunity.

"We sat down with them, understood the goals that they wanted to achieve in creating this new community. And we began working with them," Izmajtovich said.

Mayor Olivia Calderon says affordable housing will also help with the growth of the city.

"It's key to bring in new families. We know that this is what's going to lead to us growing as a city, right? It also means growing our student body in our various schools. And so affordable housing is key," Calderon said.

Trinidad Padron has called the city of Arvin home for 35 years — the same amount of time she's worked in the fields. She says having affordable housing will help so many who live paycheck to paycheck.

"It's hard because sometimes all you have is money for rent," Padron said.

"Can you imagine paying over $1,000 in rent? And not knowing if you'll get a check because sometimes you work three days, four days — it all depends," she said.

Aside from affordable housing, there will also be another component called the "Si Se Puede" Learning Center, focused on education and workforce development.

The project will also bring additional benefits to the community.

"It's going to mean two new buses in the city of Arvin. It's going to mean bike lanes and sidewalks. It's going to be 10 new bus shelters in the city of Arvin. So this is a combination of this. It's housing, it's also expanded transit, and it's also economic and workforce development," officials said.

The groundbreaking is scheduled to happen in late 2026.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

