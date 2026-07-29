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Bakersfield man arrested in connection with 2019 deadly Arvin shooting, charged with murder

Alex Corales, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Roland Van Johnson, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds near the 200 block of Meyer Street in April 2019.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield man arrested in connection with 2019 deadly Arvin shooting, charged with murder
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a deadly shooting in Arvin that occurred more than seven years ago.

Alex Corales, 29, is charged with murder.

On the night of April 16, 2019, police found Roland Van Johnson lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds near the 200 block of Meyer Street. Van Johnson later died at the scene.

Corales is being held without bail in the Kern County Jail.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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