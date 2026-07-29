Bakersfield man arrested in connection with 2019 deadly Arvin shooting, charged with murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a deadly shooting in Arvin that occurred more than seven years ago.

Alex Corales, 29, is charged with murder.

On the night of April 16, 2019, police found Roland Van Johnson lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds near the 200 block of Meyer Street. Van Johnson later died at the scene.

Corales is being held without bail in the Kern County Jail.

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