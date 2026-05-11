Ex-Arvin police sergeant's drug charges dismissed for lack of evidence in Kern County

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A former Arvin police sergeant had felony and misdemeanor drug charges dropped after a preliminary hearing in Kern County Superior Court.

Criminal charges against former Arvin Police Department Sergeant Delia Reyes were dismissed Monday in Kern County Superior Court due to lack of evidence, according to defense attorney Mark Fredrick.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office had charged Reyes with felony possession of cocaine while armed with a firearm, along with 2 misdemeanor drug charges following her arrest on Nov. 8, 2023.

All charges were dismissed following the presentation of evidence at a preliminary hearing.

"Ms. Reyes had maintained her innocence throughout the 2 and half years the case was pending," Fredrick said.

WATCH OUR ORIGINAL STORY ON THE CHARGES AGAINST REYES:

Delia Reyes, former Arvin police sergeant, faces drug-related charges in court

Reyes was arrested after the Kern County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at her residence.

Reyes had 6 years in law enforcement, including time at the McFarland Police Department, before her arrest.

We reached out to the Kern County District Attorney's Office for comment, but it has not yet responded.

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