Former Arvin police employee sentenced to jail for accessing data without permission

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A former employee of the Arvin Police Department will spend six months in jail after pleading no contest to unlawfully accessing police data.

Jasmine Garcia, who worked as a Property and Evidence Technician, was arrested in March after authorities said she accessed and copied data from her police computer without permission.

The data in question was a photograph of Arvin City Councilman Danny Horton showing cuts and bruises he sustained after an altercation with his sister, Joshyln Horton, who serves as a city planning commissioner.

Garcia's original felony charge was reduced to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement. In addition to jail time, she was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $13,500 in restitution.

The case highlights ongoing tensions within our neighborhood's local government and law enforcement community, as residents continue to express concerns about privacy and proper handling of sensitive information by public officials.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

