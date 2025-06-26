ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Hard Rock Tejon is holding a private, invitation-only hiring event in Arvin on Friday.

The grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino project is taking place tomorrow in Arvin. It's a private, invitation-only hiring event at the BC Arvin Educational Center. Joining us in Studio B again, Chris Kelly, president of Hard Rock Tejon. Thank you for coming in.

It seems like only yesterday. I know,

First of all, this is sort of like the next step before you start hiring for all of the big positions in the job fair and whatnot. What is tomorrow, and who were you looking for?

Well, we've talked about this journey of 1000 miles. It was just a few months ago that we were at the Bakersfield College community to introduce the project, introducing Hard Rock, and talking about this amazing partnership with the tribe. Now we're starting to see some tangible movement. And so what we have happening tomorrow at the Arvin campus, Bakersfield College, is an invitation-only event for those management plus positions, and so we've extended invitations to a few 100 people. We can't wait to sit down and get to know them a little bit better and hopefully grow our leadership team significantly following that.

Were some of them at the BC event 3 months ago?

That's the great thing about this, you know, we began this relationship really years ago, but now those conversations that took place a few months ago, a few months before that, are manifesting in a real relationship.

I'm sure you get inundated with people and emails, and just relentlessly. Is it the job fair time? I mean, how, how is it that you can try to temper that while maintaining the enthusiasm?

Well, we love the enthusiasm, and you know, since becoming a part of the community, you hear it every day, every place you go, all the encouragement, that's a wonderful thing. And so we are moving down the path in July. We'll see all of the positions posted at gotoworkhappy.com. In August, you'll start to see those much larger hiring events taking place.

You really like to dangle the carrots, so to speak. You like to tease there with the videos that you've been putting out from some of the people that are on the project, uh, from the groundbreaking to where we are now. I mean, do you walk into the casino just thinking to yourself, I can't, it was just dirt, not that long ago.

I can't believe it. I remember the first time I saw it, and then when you and I spoke, you saw the steel and the concrete coming out of the ground, but now you know I was on site yesterday, and you see tile being laid. You see some carpet in the back of the house. You see that iconic stage in the Hard Rock Cafe being built, and you just get more and more excited as you go.

And some of the people that are doing these videos, we're looking at one of them right now, they're becoming kind of viral stars out here.

Well, the, you know, we're looking at Robert Nature. He's working on the site. He is a member of the construction team. He's a member of the Tejon tribe and is just a wonderful ambassador of what we're bringing to Kern County.

You're going to keep him around doing these, right after, after it's complete.

I've asked him for his autograph a few times. He hasn't given me one yet, but I'm going to keep trying.

The jobs you mentioned that are going to be posted in July, you're saying that's gonna be the wide range of everything, correct? Because right now you were saying about 150 supervisors and managers for tomorrow.

About 15% of our workforce will be in that supervisor and above category, but we're hiring 1,000+ individuals, and so we'll see all those positions posted in July, and again we'll see those large-scale events in August, and everything's on track. Everything is on track. We will be open prior to the end of the year. We will celebrate New Year's Eve together. I've got my tuxedo ready and I can't wait.

Very, very good. Chris Kelly, thanks for coming in this morning. Appreciate it so much. Great to see you.

