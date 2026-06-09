Kern County jury convicts 2 men of first-degree murder in Lamont robbery killing

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — Two men face life in prison without the possibility of parole after separate Kern County juries convicted them of first-degree murder in connection with the July 2024 killing of Emanuel Gonzalez in Lamont.

Gabriel Prieto was found guilty on June 8, 2026. Romieo Narvaez was found guilty on June 5, 2026. Both convictions came out of a dual-jury trial. Both juries also found true a special circumstance that the killing occurred during the commission of a robbery.

On July 29, 2024, Kern County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Georgetown and Field Street in Lamont after an initial report of a driver pinned inside a vehicle following a crash into a semi-truck. When deputies arrived, they found Gonzalez seated in the driver's seat with his face covered in blood and an apparent wound to his forehead. Detectives observed cannabis THC vape pen boxes on the front passenger floorboard and center console, and a clear plastic bag with spilled marijuana on the driver's side floorboard.

Detectives reviewed Gonzalez's phone messages and calls and found contact immediately prior to the homicide between Gonzalez and a Snapchat account created by Prieto the same night. The messages indicated a scheduled meeting for Gonzalez to sell marijuana.

Surveillance footage from the area showed Narvaez with a sweatshirt tied tightly around his face, walking with Prieto. Prieto is then seen walking to the passenger side of Gonzalez's vehicle, shooting him, and taking marijuana from the vehicle, with Narvaez acting as his accomplice.

"Prieto and Narvaez carried out a sophisticated crime, luring the victim with the intent not only to rob him, but ultimately to take his life. This verdict reflects the thorough work of investigators and prosecutors, who pursued justice to ensure that these dangerous individuals live the rest of their lives behind bars," Kern County DA Cynthia Zimmer said.

Sentencing for both men is scheduled before the Honorable Charles Brehmer in Department 4 of the Kern County Superior Court. Prieto's sentencing is scheduled for June 22, 2026, and Narvaez's sentencing is scheduled for August 6, 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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