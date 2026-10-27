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Lamont celebrates completion of new sidewalks

The latest public works project in Lamont brought sidewalks to the neighborhood off of Di Giorgio Road.
The latest public works project in Lamont brought sidewalks to the neighborhood off of Di Giorgio Road.
Lamont celebrates completion of new sidewalks
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On Monday morning, Lamont celebrated new sidewalks that were installed in front of 260 homes in the community at a tape-cutting ceremony on Di Giorgio Road and Rose Street.

Community leaders say that the new improvements provide families with a safe space to walk. It also gives kids a safe place to wait for the school bus, reduces flooding by installing storm drainage, and reduces dust in the street, making the breathing air cleaner.

Comite Progreso de Lamont, led by president Diana Mireles, lead the charge in garnering change for the community. Out of the 13 road-related demands it brought to the county, ten have been completed.

Lamont is an unincorporated, predominantly farmworker community with numerous challenges. Parts of it have neglected roads and limited large-scale retail diversity. The sidewalk project is the latest of a 55 million dollar investment in Lamont, according to Public Works manager Yolanda Alcantar.

In an interview after the event, Diana said that public projects take time, but with patience and collaboration, they are possible.

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