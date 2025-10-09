Lamont Elementary School District Superintendent Dr. Lori González steps down

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — Dr. Lori González is stepping down from her role as superintendent of Lamont Elementary School District, with her final day set for October 10.

In a letter to the community, González thanked students, families and staff for their support during her tenure while highlighting several achievements under her leadership.

Those accomplishments include higher English and math test scores, increased attendance rates and expanded student health and wellness services across the district.

González also noted facility upgrades, new library resources and enhanced safety measures across all four schools in the district.

The district has not yet announced who will serve as interim superintendent or the timeline for selecting González's permanent replacement.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

