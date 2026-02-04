Man wanted for sexual assault of minor in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a minor in Lamont.

Authorities say the incident occurred on December 8, 2024, near the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard and Weedpatch Highway. A girl, whose age has not been released, was walking home from her bus stop when she was approached by an unknown man.

The suspect is described as a white man with tattoos covering both arms. He was driving a white four-door work truck equipped with a utility rack and tool drawers.

According to KCSO, the suspect asked the victim if she needed a ride, then followed her and sexually assaulted her.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

