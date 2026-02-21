Teachers, staff fear retaliation at Vineland School District

Controversy is brewing in the Vineland School District as the board of trustees is expected to name Roberto Euresti as superintendent during its meeting on Monday, February 23. The decision is sparking outrage among some teachers, parents, and staff.

“He is unqualified for the position; he has a poor track record,” said Jackie Clark, a teacher at Sunset Middle School. Clark alleges Euresti has posted personal, derogatory remarks on social media targeting district personnel.

Other staff — speaking anonymously out of fear of retaliation — echoed those concerns.

"Yes, there are a lot of concerns, and I do understand they're afraid to speak out," said school board member Frank Segura. Segura has been on the board for eight years and is a lifelong resident of the area, having attended school in the district. He encourages- but acknowledges-that teachers and parents are reluctant to come forward.

"We want to hear those concerns to be heard, because the whole school board needs to listen to what they have to say," said Segura. "If you don't speak, you. won't get heard."

Segura said he encourages parents, staff, and teachers to attend school board meetings. He said he was unable to interview the candidates who applied for the district superintendent position. He acknowledged that it appears Euresti will be confirmed as superintendent.

Euresti, a veteran educator and currently Director of Categorical Programs in this small district southeast of Bakersfield, declined to comment when contacted by 23ABC.

The board meeting is open to the public and begins at 6:15 p.m. at the district office, 14713 Weedpatch Highway.

