Teen pleads guilty in murder of 12-year-old Tristen Aguilar Rodriguez

Dispositional hearing scheduled for Feb. 5 following guilty plea in juvenile court proceedings
Guilty plea entered in deadly Lamont shooting of 12-year-old
Posted

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — A guilty plea was entered this week in connection to a deadly shooting in Lamont that killed 12-year-old Tristen Rudy Alexander Aguilar Rodriguez on Oct. 10, 2024.

Javier Leo Armendariz was arrested later that same night and was booked into Juvenile Hall on a second-degree murder charge.

Court records now show he pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to a murder charge and a probation violation.

A dispositional hearing, which is the equivalent of sentencing in juvenile court, is scheduled for Feb. 5.

