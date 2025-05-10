Two dead after shooting in Arvin, teenager also injured in incident

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Two men are dead following a shooting in Arvin, which also left a teenager injured.

Arvin Police say reports of shots fired took place around 4:30 am on Saturday morning. When police arrived to Bautista St, they found two men shot, and both died at the scene.

Arvin PD also says a teenager was injured in the incident and was taken to the hospital. A possible 4th victim also later showed up to the hospital.

There is no suspect and no shooter at this time. Lots of shell casings were found at the scene, as several agencies are investigating.

Arvin PD says if you have any information on what happened to call 661-854-5583.

This is a developing story.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

