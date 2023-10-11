100+ FELINES FIXED: Bakersfield non profit brings "relief" to community

Together Spay It Forward is a local non profit that fixes animals for free.

In this video, 23ABC's Ava Kershner shows you the lines of people waiting to get their cats neutered.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is just one of the locations that loan their surgical center to a non profit for a day.

A non profit that makes that day worth their while by neutering over 100 cats.

“I am so grateful for this today because I have been calling around trying to get help to get the cats fixed so this program is amazing for me. I am so relieved,” says Debra Scott, a Bakersfield resident.

Debra Scott is just one of the attendees lining up to get her cat fixed.

“And because I don’t want kitties I just don’t want, I have a female at home that I need to get spayed. Still I have an appointment for her in November but I need to get him fixed as soon as possible,” says Scott.

That’s why she went to the free clinic put on by Together Spay it Forward, a local non profit that started 3 years ago, when president and founder Susie Jones says she saw the the need for change grow rapidly.

“Following any of the dog sites or rescues or following both of the shelters about 2021 was when they started euthanizing again. Bakersfield used to be a no kill shelter, on or about 2021, that ended and so we knew my heart just knew that we needed to step up and help,” says Susie Jones, founder and president.

Together Spay it Forward raises the money for the free spay and neuter clinics through yard sales.

And also gives the local college students in the vet assistance program a hands-on experience.

“I think it’s super exciting. I have been looking forward to it all module … when you get into your surgery class you help prep the patients, you’re scrubbing them, you’re shaving them, you’re quite literally almost doing everything except the actual surgery. And then even when they are doing the surgery you’re in there monitoring anesthesia you’re doing all that fun stuff,” says Jennifer Travis, a San Joaquin Valley College student.

In addition to helping students hit the ground running, these free clinics also give the community peace of mind.

“Relief is the main emotion, yeah because really he’s a great cat. He’s super sweet but I just don’t want more kitties. We don’t need more kitties in this town,” says Scott.

If you would like to learn more about getting your animal spayed or neutered, you can visit Together Spay It Forward’s website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

