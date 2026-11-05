105-year-old Bakersfield WWII veteran to receive special tribute from British delegation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 105-year-old World War II veteran in Bakersfield is preparing to receive a special reminder of his service in the British Royal Air Force.

Ron Holdsworth served as a tail gunner during World War II, flying 32 missions, most of them nighttime bombing raids over Germany.

More than eight decades later, his service is still being recognized.

A delegation is coming to Bakersfield to present Holdsworth with an exact replica of the Royal Air Force uniform he wore during the war. The presentation is planned ahead of Britain's Remembrance Day, observed each year on November 11 to honor those who served and those who lost their lives in military service.

Holdsworth recently reflected on his wartime experiences, including the dangers of flying missions over enemy territory.

He remembers one daylight mission when German fighters attacked his bomber, damaging the aircraft. It was the only time his plane was hit during his missions.

Despite the dangers, Holdsworth and his crew made it home.

Looking back, he considers himself fortunate.

“I met lots of nice guys who never made it. And I met a lot of the other kind too. I guess I was lucky,” Holdsworth said.

But one memory from the end of his service remains particularly difficult.

After completing his final mission, Holdsworth expected to see the pilot he'd flown alongside throughout much of his wartime service. Instead, the pilot left without a chance for the two to say goodbye.

Holdsworth says he never saw or heard from him again, although he has since spoken with members of the pilot's family.

More than 80 years later, that remains one of his biggest regrets.

Holdsworth has received other special recognition in recent years, including a trip to Washington, D.C., through Honor Flight, where he visited the memorials honoring America's veterans. During that trip, British representatives also recognized his RAF service at Arlington National Cemetery.

The upcoming uniform presentation will provide another opportunity to recognize a veteran whose wartime experiences remain an important part of his life.

For Holdsworth, the uniform represents more than a piece of history. It is a reminder of the men he served alongside, the missions they flew and the memories he continues to carry.

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