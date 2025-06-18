10th annual Juneteenth celebration expands to four days in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 10th annual Juneteenth celebration expands to 4 days in Bakersfield

The panel discussion at B.C. will take place on Wednesday. June 18th at 10 am

Brunch at Eclipse Azul on Thursday, June 19th from 11 am to 4 pm

Mixer at the Jazz Spot on Friday, June 20th from 7 am to 10 pm

Celebration at Patriots Park on Saturday, June 21st from 1 pm to 7 pm

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Patrick Jackson, the president of the Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP, joined Mike Hart on Good Morning Kern County to talk about Juneteenth 2025, Day of Freedom. It now runs from Wednesday to Saturday, celebrating the community with a panel discussion, brunch, mixer, and celebration in the park. Jackson said the experience is more than just fun and games, and also addresses topics within the community, including physical and mental health.

