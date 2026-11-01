12-year-old girl killed, 3 others injured in Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) – A 12-year-old girl died and three other people were injured after they were struck by a car at a Bakersfield intersection on Halloween night, police said.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the collision occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Harris Road, near Marin Street.

According to police, officers responding to reports of a crash found two adults and two juveniles injured. All four were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The driver remained at the scene and spoke with officers.

Police confirmed the 12-year-old girl died from her injuries at the hospital. The other three pedestrians suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

In a statement, police said: “Preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling eastbound on Harris Road in a red Hyundai sedan when he struck the pedestrians, who were walking southbound within the unmarked crosswalk at the intersection of Marin Street and Harris Road. It is currently unknown whether speed or impairment contributed to the collision.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.