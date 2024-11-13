15-year-old turns himself in after deadly shooting at the Marketplace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 15-year-old accused of killing another 15-year-old has surrendered and is in custody. The incident stems from a deadly shooting on Sunday in Bakersfield.

BPD says Albert Briseno Jr. is in custody. An arrest warrant was issued for him on Monday following the death of Prince Banner.

Banner was shot and killed outside the Marketplace.

BPD said previously the victim had been among a group of teens in front of Edward's Cinema. When they made their way over toward the east side parking lot, multiple shots were fired.

Banner was taken to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries.

A vigil is being held on Tuesday night to remember Banner.

This is a developing story.

