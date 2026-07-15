17th annual Ready, Set, Back 2 School backpack drive returns with health fair and events across Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Child Support Services is hosting its 17th annual Ready, Set, Back 2 School Health and Wellness Fair and free backpack giveaway events at library locations across the region.

The drive is co-sponsored by 23 ABC and Kern County Child Support Services, in association with the Kern County Bar Association's Charitable Foundation, the Kern County Libraries, and the Kern County Museum.

All events are free for families. Backpacks and school supplies will be given away, and community partners will provide additional resources. Backpacks are limited to one per child, kindergarten through 12th grade. Children must be present with an adult. Supplies are available while they last.

Toni Kendrick, director of Kern County Child Support Services, said the event is a highlight for her staff, who raise the funds to make it happen.

"Every day when we work, it's not fun work, you know, we work with families. It is rewarding, but at the end of the day this is something that my staff can work towards and give back to the community," Kendrick said.

Kendrick said the staff's commitment to the drive has only grown stronger over the years.

"We've been doing this for 17 years now, and each year it gets better, and I'm just amazed by the staff that raised these funds, you know, even in these hard times, they always pull through. So I'm proud to be a part of this child support family," Kendrick said.

Volunteers also turn out on event days to help distribute backpacks, even in the summer heat.

"Yes, yes, in all the heat and the sweat, you know, they definitely have a good time. It's just a rewarding experience," Kendrick said.

The August 6 event at the Kern County Museum is the largest of the series. Last year, more than 90 vendors attended, offering resources and giveaways to families.

Kendrick said the impact on children is immediate and meaningful.

"At the event itself, you know, for some of these children it's almost like it's Christmas for them. It's just a big smile on their face. They're appreciative," Kendrick said.

Free backpack giveaway events:

July 17, 2026, Ridgecrest Branch Library, 131 East Las Flores Ave., Ridgecrest, CA Time: 10am - noon

July 21, 2026, Wasco Branch Library, 1102 7th St., Wasco, CA. Time: 10am - noon

July 23, 2026, Buttonwillow Branch Library, 101 North Main St., Buttonwillow, CA. Time: 10am - noon

July 30, 2026, California City Branch Library, 9507 California City Blvd., California City, CA Time: 10am - noon

Ready, Set, Back 2 School Health and Wellness Fair:

August 6, 2026, Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave., Bakersfield, CA. Time: 9am - noon

For more information, visit kerncountychildsupportservices.com.

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