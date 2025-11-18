Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18 months in prison for tax preparer in massive fraud case

Victor Cruz helped file more than 500 fake tax returns claiming $25 million in refunds between 2019 and 2023
Bakersfield Tax Preparer Gets 18 Months for $25M Fraud Scheme
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield tax preparer Victor Cruz has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his involvement in a massive tax fraud scheme.

Cruz helped prepare and file more than 500 fraudulent tax returns that claimed $25 million in refunds.

He worked with Miguel Martinez, who created fake businesses and reported phony wages to the IRS.

The scheme ran from 2019 to 2023, and the IRS paid out $2.3 million before catching the fraud.

Martinez, who led the operation, was sentenced to six years in prison last September.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

