18-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Bakersfield early Saturday morning

Police found the victim with gunshot wounds at Meadow Vista Court around 12:55 a.m. Investigation ongoing with surveillance footage recovered
23ABC News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in southwest Bakersfield, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Meadow Vista Court at approximately 12:55 a.m. on October 5, the Bakersfield Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was provided, but the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police collected physical evidence and obtained witness statements during their investigation. Officers conducting a neighborhood canvass located video surveillance footage of a possible suspect vehicle.

The Special Enforcement Unit assisted patrol officers with the investigation before detectives took over the case.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

