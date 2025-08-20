19-year-old pleads not guilty in deadly shooting of teen at Panorama Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sebastian Dominguez, 19, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in court today after allegedly shooting and killing a teenager at Panorama Park over the weekend.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning around 1 a.m. following an altercation at the park, which resulted in the death of 17-year-old Brody Davis from Taft.

Dominguez is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again for preliminary hearings on August 28 and 29.

"So Sunday morning shortly before 1 am we received a call of shots fired at the park,” said Sergeant James Jones with the Bakersfield Police Department.

Sergeant Jones says when officers arrived at the parking lot on the corner of River Blvd and Panorama Drive, rescue attempts were made to save Davis' life, but were unsuccessful.

