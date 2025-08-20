Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19-year-old pleads not guilty in deadly shooting of teen at Panorama Park

Sebastian Dominguez, 19, faces first-degree murder charges in the death of 17-year-old Brody Davis following an altercation at Panorama Park early Sunday morning
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sebastian Dominguez, 19, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in court today after allegedly shooting and killing a teenager at Panorama Park over the weekend.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning around 1 a.m. following an altercation at the park, which resulted in the death of 17-year-old Brody Davis from Taft.

Dominguez is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again for preliminary hearings on August 28 and 29.

"So Sunday morning shortly before 1 am we received a call of shots fired at the park,” said Sergeant James Jones with the Bakersfield Police Department.

Sergeant Jones says when officers arrived at the parking lot on the corner of River Blvd and Panorama Drive, rescue attempts were made to save Davis' life, but were unsuccessful.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

